Trump's shock hint at US annexation of Greenland sparks fury: "Enough is enough"

Nuuk, Greenland - President Donald Trump 's suggestion that the US should annex Greenland was met with international condemnation Monday as the autonomous Danish territory's prime minister hit out.

The US military aggression in Venezuela has reignited fears for Greenland, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to own.

While aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, Trump reiterated the goal.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," he said in response to a reporter's question.

"We'll worry about Greenland in about two months... let's talk about Greenland in 20 days."

The territory's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, hit back almost immediately.

"Enough is enough," he wrote on Facebook. "No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation."

"We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law."

Expressing its "solidarity" with Denmark on Monday, France's foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told television channel TF1 that "borders cannot be changed by force."