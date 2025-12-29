JD Vance mended Trump and Musk's relationship after feud fallout – here's why

Washington DC - A new report claims that Vice President JD Vance has been working behind the scenes to fix the tense relationship between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump .

A recent report claims that JD Vance (c) successfully mended things between Elon Musk (r) and Donald Trump (l) as he plans his political future. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, TOM BRENNER / POOL / AFP, & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this year, Musk served in the Trump administration as one of the president's closest advisors.

As his time as a temporary staffer came to an end, however, the two publicly feuded over opposing policy stances.

According to The Washington Post, Vance has been working to mend things with Musk, as the billionaire owner of X and Tesla is seen as a powerful asset for the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA movement.

His efforts have apparently been successful, as he managed to convince Musk to abandon his plan to create his own political party with the intention of ruining Trump's influence.

Trump and Musk have also since reunited publicly on several occasions, though insiders say their relationship remains "fragile."

The Post noted that Vance, who is expected to run for president after Trump's term ends, sees his connections with Musk as advantageous to his own political future, but advisors believe it would bring many caveats.