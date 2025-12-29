JD Vance mended Trump and Musk's relationship after feud fallout – here's why
Washington DC - A new report claims that Vice President JD Vance has been working behind the scenes to fix the tense relationship between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
Earlier this year, Musk served in the Trump administration as one of the president's closest advisors.
As his time as a temporary staffer came to an end, however, the two publicly feuded over opposing policy stances.
According to The Washington Post, Vance has been working to mend things with Musk, as the billionaire owner of X and Tesla is seen as a powerful asset for the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA movement.
His efforts have apparently been successful, as he managed to convince Musk to abandon his plan to create his own political party with the intention of ruining Trump's influence.
Trump and Musk have also since reunited publicly on several occasions, though insiders say their relationship remains "fragile."
The Post noted that Vance, who is expected to run for president after Trump's term ends, sees his connections with Musk as advantageous to his own political future, but advisors believe it would bring many caveats.
Can JD Vance control Elon Musk, the "Kingmaker?"
In recent years, Musk has developed a reputation for being unpredictable and volatile, as he has become more involved in politics and pushing specific narratives. During his time with the Trump administration, he reportedly got into spats with a number of his colleagues, many of whom felt he was overstepping his authority.
One insider explained, "[Musk] enjoys kind of that kingmaker role. Part of being a kingmaker is making sure everybody in the world knows you're the king."
Vance will also face his own set of challenges, as he will have to win over Trump's MAGA base after their leader leaves office, which may not be an easy feat.
Nonetheless, Musk appears to be on board with Vance's plans. According to Politico, Musk told attendees at an event earlier this month that he believed Vance would succeed Trump in 2028, and serve two terms as president.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, TOM BRENNER / POOL / AFP, & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP