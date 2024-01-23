Biden attacks Trump's abortion stance as Gaza protestors interrupt speech

Manassas, Virginia - Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump over the key election issue of abortion rights Tuesday, but pro-Palestinian hecklers carried out their most disruptive protest yet against the president as he spoke.

Pro-Palestinian activists crashed President Biden's speech in Manassas on Tuesday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Demonstrators shouting "Genocide Joe has got to go" interrupted the Democrat at least ten times during the rally in Manassas, Virginia, his first campaign event of 2024 alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This is going to go on for a while. They've got this planned," said Biden as he struggled to get started on the speech while audience members drowned out the protesters with chants of "Four More Years."

One male activist unfurled a Palestinian flag, and a female protester held up a banner reading "ceasefire" before they were escorted out of the rally.

While Biden's rally was part of an attempt to put abortion rights front and center of his election campaign, the heckling highlighted another problem area among some Democratic voters.

Protesters have disrupted previous Biden events over his support for Israel during its military offensive on Gaza after Hamas's October 7 attacks, but the demonstrations on Tuesday were the most sustained to date.

Despite the protests, Biden launched his most full-frontal attack on Trump so far over reproductive freedoms, accusing the Republican of being "hell-bent" on further abortion restrictions.