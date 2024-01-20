Anti-abortion protesters march for more restrictions on reproductive rights

Washington DC - Thousands of anti- abortion demonstrators marched through snowy Washington on Friday, warning Republicans that reproductive health will weigh heavily on November's presidential election.

Thousands of anti-abortion protesters marched past the US Supreme Court on Friday, demanding more restrictions on reproductive health. © REUTERS

"Abortion is murder," chanted several in the group, many of them young adults, as they wound their way up to Capitol Hill past the Supreme Court and US Capitol buildings.



Some held up crosses or religious imagery, and urged Americans to "make more babies."

The movement that describes itself as "pro-life" scored a historic victory in June 2022 when the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which had enshrined the right to abortion access everywhere in the US.

That essentially left US states and territories free to enact their own laws around the procedure.

But since the end of Roe, the legislative and judicial battles over abortion have only multiplied – and they have not fallen the anti-abortionists' way.

Several states such as California, Kansas, Kentucky, and Ohio have voted to preserve abortion rights or voted down efforts to restrict them.

"We still have a lot of work to do," said Julie, an anti-abortion demonstrator from New Jersey who declined to give her last name.

She said not only must her side "continue to "educate" about abortion, states should provide more "sustainable" support for women who have unplanned pregnancies.