Biden backed by steelworkers union amid fight for working-class vote

Washington DC - President Joe Biden won the endorsement of the United Steelworkers (USW) union Wednesday, less than a week after saying he opposed the proposed sale of US Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel.

Joe Biden has earned the endorsement of the United Steelworkers union as he pushes for the working-class vote in the 2024 presidential election. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The planned $14.1 billion acquisition has become a hot political issue ahead of November's presidential election, with the union and lawmakers from both parties speaking up against the sale of an American manufacturing icon to a foreign owner.

"President Biden proved time and again during his first term that he stands with working families," said USW International president David McCall in a statement.

Biden has relentlessly courted the union vote as he competes with Republican opponent Donald Trump for working-class voters' support.

Workers from key industries in swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan could shift the balance towards either party as the election draws close.

US Steel is based in Pittsburgh – in the battleground state of Pennsylvania – which Biden won in the 2020 election and will again battle Trump for this year.

Last week, Biden said it was vital for US Steel "to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated," in a statement that was welcomed by USW.

In announcing its endorsement on Wednesday, the union highlighted Biden's landmark policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and what it dubbed "pro-worker legislation."