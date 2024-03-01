Washington's largest labor union endorses "uncommitted" primary vote in rebuke to Biden

Seattle, Washington - The Washington chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers – the largest labor union in the state – has endorsed voting "uncommitted" in the upcoming Democratic primary, reflecting growing frustration with President Joe Biden 's support for Israel's war on Gaza .

The union's executive board reached the endorsement decision on Wednesday night.

"Currently, many voters, and UFCW 3000 executive board, feel that the best path to have the best nominee, and to defeat Trump, is to vote 'uncommitted,'" the union said in a statement. "The hope is that this will strengthen the Democratic party’s ultimate nominee to defeat Trump in the General Election in November."

"We need a nominee who can run and beat Trump to protect workers across this country and around the world," the statement continued.

With over 50,000 members, the union is a force to be reckoned with as Biden seeks to win over voters in the primary contest.

The president is facing an uphill battle as he seeks to mobilize the broad coalition of Americans who delivered his 2020 White House win. His continued supply of weapons and diplomatic cover for Israel's brutal assault on Gaza is one of the major sticking points for young voters and voters of color.

Just this week, more than 100,000 Michigan primary voters cast their ballots "uncommitted" in solidarity with Gazans under siege after a three-week campaign. Biden won the swing state by just over 150,000 votes in 2020.

"We stand in solidarity with our partners in Michigan who sent a clear message in their primary that Biden must do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden must push for a lasting ceasefire and ending US funding toward this reckless war," the Washington union said.