Biden speaks on chances of sending US soldiers to Ukraine in West Point address

West Point, New York - President Joe Biden reiterated on Saturday that he does not intend to send American soldiers to Ukraine , while praising US leadership in the world – implicitly responding to accusations of weakness made by Republican rival Donald Trump .

President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. © REUTERS

"There are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. I'm determined to keep it that way, but we are standing strong with Ukraine, and we will stand with them," said the Democrat, addressing the graduating class of West Point Military Academy.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as "a brutal tyrant," was "certain that NATO would fracture" after he invaded his East European neighbor in February 2022, Biden said.

"Instead, the greatest defense alliance in the history of the world is stronger than ever," he said.

Last month, US lawmakers passed a $61-billion military aid deal for Kyiv after months of squabbling in Congress and increased Ukrainian setbacks on the battlefield.

Since then, Biden has ordered five tranches of military aid to be sent to Ukraine, as Russia presses its assault on the Kharkiv region.