Biden approves billion-dollar weapons package for Israel amid Gaza carnage

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's administration informed Congress on Tuesday of a $1 billion weapons package for Israel despite previously threatening to withhold some arms if an assault on Rafah takes place.

The administration informally notified the weapons package to Congress, which will need to approve it, a US official told AFP, while a congressional aide who also requested anonymity said the weapons bought from US weapons makers amounted to around $1 billion.



The weapons would come out of a major $95 billion package recently approved by Congress in defense support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and the Biden administration has repeatedly said it planned to go ahead and appropriate the funds through purchases from US manufacturers.

But the deal comes a week after Biden warned he may withhold bombs and artillery shells to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went ahead in defiance of US warnings with an assault on Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million Palestinians have taken shelter after half a year of relentless Israeli attacks.

The Biden administration also confirmed last week that for the first time it had halted a shipment including 2,000-pound bombs, fearing they would be used with devastating risks for civilians in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza, which has been bombed beyond recognition.