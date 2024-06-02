Hunter Biden's gun trial set to start – here's what you need to know

Joe Biden's son Hunter is set to go on trial Monday on gun charges – the first prosecution in US history for the child of a sitting president.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, faces three felony counts in a historic case that will go to trial Monday. © REUTERS The 54-year-old denies three felony counts stemming from his purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, by his own admission, he was heavily addicted to drugs.

The Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist-turned-artist has been plagued by legal troubles and controversies that have been a drag on his father's campaign, mostly connected to alcoholism and crack cocaine addiction. In the latest chapter in his troubled life, Hunter Biden will be tried in the family's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on two counts of making false statements on paperwork for the gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally. Donald Trump Robert De Niro denied award after slamming Trump outside of courthouse He faces a third charge that he illegally possessed the gun, which he had for only 11 days in October 2018. The prosecution is a public relations test for the Democrats, coming just days after another historic event: Donald Trump becoming the first US president – former or sitting – to be criminally convicted.

Drug addiction to play big part in Hunter Biden trial

Joe Biden has offered support to his son, whose legal troubles have been a drag on the Democrat's re-election campaign. © REUTERS If found guilty, Hunter Biden could in theory face 25 years in prison.

Jurors will hear about his excessive drug use as prosecutors run through the series of events that led to him buying the firearm in Delaware before it was thrown into a grocery store trash can by his girlfriend. The younger Biden, who says he has been sober since 2019, chronicled his longtime struggles with drug addiction in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things – writing in one eye-watering extract that he was "smoking crack every 15 minutes." Joe Biden Biden snaps at reporter asking if Harris will take over presidency: "Did you fall on your head?" The book is almost certain to be brought up at trial, with prosecutors expected to lean in on sections in which Biden describes being an addict for four years up to March 2019. The defense team has pushed for narrow definitions of the terms "addict" and "user" and requested instructions requiring an acquittal if the jury determines that the defendant did not consider himself to fit those definitions. "The terms 'user' or 'addict' are not defined on the form and were not explained to him," his lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in court documents.

"Someone, like Mr. Biden who had just completed an 11-day rehabilitation program and lived with a sober companion after that, could surely believe he was not a present tense user or addict."

Hunter Biden's other legal woes

The case comes with Republicans pursuing an impeachment inquiry in Congress into what they claim is a Biden family criminal conspiracy, although they have provided no evidence that the president did anything wrong. Prosecutors have said they expect to take three days to present their case, and the entire trial will likely last about two weeks.