Hunter Biden enters plea in tax evasion case as Republicans continue attacks

Los Angeles, California - Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges when he appeared in federal court Thursday, in a case that adds further pressure on President Joe Biden as he readies for a bare-knuckle election rematch with scandal-plagued Republican Donald Trump .

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to tax evasion charges following his indictment in December. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hunter Biden is a lightning rod for Republicans, who have hammered the recovering drug addict, alleging – without evidence – that he and his father were partners in a criminal family enterprise.

The younger Biden's appearance in Los Angeles came a day after he turned up unannounced on Capitol Hill, where two Republican-dominated House committees were debating contempt resolutions over his refusal to give closed-door testimony about his business dealings last month.

The 53-year-old was arraigned Thursday on nine counts of refusing to pay federal taxes.

The indictment, issued on December 7, alleges that money that should have gone to government coffers was instead squandered on funding an "extravagant lifestyle."

Between 2016 and October 2020, "the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the 56-page indictment says.

Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted of all the three felonies and six misdemeanors.

He is also under indictment on federal gun charges in Delaware that allege in 2018, he broke laws against drug users having guns.