Megan Thee Stallion rocks Atlanta for Kamala: "Hotties for Harris!"

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion pumped up the crowd during the opening of Kamala Harris ' rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Megan Thee Stallion and her backup dancers rocked blue during their high-energy opening set at Harris' rally in Atlanta as the current VP seeks the Democratic nomination for president.

"We about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president. Let's get this done, Hotties," Meg said to an energetic crowd, adding "Hotties for Harris!"

Meg performed a supercharged medley of her hits, including Savage, Mamushi, Girls in the Hood, and Body. She and her dancers even brought the viral Mamushi TikTok dance moves to the political rally.

Before belting out her hit Body, the Houston rapper made a strong statement in support of Harris, saying: "I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for."

Meg's comment refers to Harris' support for reproductive rights and promise to stop extreme abortion bans.