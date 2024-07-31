Megan Thee Stallion rocks Atlanta for Kamala: "Hotties for Harris!"
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion pumped up the crowd during the opening of Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.
Megan Thee Stallion and her backup dancers rocked blue during their high-energy opening set at Harris' rally in Atlanta as the current VP seeks the Democratic nomination for president.
"We about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president. Let's get this done, Hotties," Meg said to an energetic crowd, adding "Hotties for Harris!"
Meg performed a supercharged medley of her hits, including Savage, Mamushi, Girls in the Hood, and Body. She and her dancers even brought the viral Mamushi TikTok dance moves to the political rally.
Before belting out her hit Body, the Houston rapper made a strong statement in support of Harris, saying: "I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for."
Meg's comment refers to Harris' support for reproductive rights and promise to stop extreme abortion bans.
Megan Thee Stallion calls Kamala Harris the "future president of the United States"
During her remixed performance of Savage, Megan Thee Stallion asked the crowd to "make some noise for Ms. Harris, our future president."
The founder of the Pete and Thomas Foundation didn't just lend her voice and stellar twerking skills to Harris in Atlanta. She has also pushed the presumptive Democratic nominee on social media.
Meg, aka the Hot Girl Coach, made a TikTok with Harris introducing the candidate as "the future president of the United States."
Megan isn't the first celeb to throw their weight behind the Democratic ticket on social media. *NSYNC's Lance Bass has already graced Harris' TikTok account.
In the TikTok clip, Meg asks Harris what she has to say to the American people. Harris grins into the camera and says, "We are not going back."
Cover photo: Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP