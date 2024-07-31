Megan Thee Stallion rocks Atlanta for Kamala: "Hotties for Harris!"

Megan Thee Stallion pumped up the crowd at Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday night, declaring her support for the Democratic candidate.

By Jamie Grasse

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion pumped up the crowd during the opening of Kamala Harris' rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Megan Thee Stallion rocks Atlanta for Kamala Harris, urging "Hotties for Harris" to deliver an election win in November.
Megan Thee Stallion rocks Atlanta for Kamala Harris, urging "Hotties for Harris" to deliver an election win in November.  © Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Megan Thee Stallion and her backup dancers rocked blue during their high-energy opening set at Harris' rally in Atlanta as the current VP seeks the Democratic nomination for president.

"We about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president. Let's get this done, Hotties," Meg said to an energetic crowd, adding "Hotties for Harris!"

Meg performed a supercharged medley of her hits, including Savage, Mamushi, Girls in the Hood, and Body. She and her dancers even brought the viral Mamushi TikTok dance moves to the political rally.

Khloé Kardashian roasts Kim's lavish attire at son's Dino-themed birthday party
Kim Kardashian Khloé Kardashian roasts Kim's lavish attire at son's Dino-themed birthday party

Before belting out her hit Body, the Houston rapper made a strong statement in support of Harris, saying: "I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for."

Meg's comment refers to Harris' support for reproductive rights and promise to stop extreme abortion bans.

Megan Thee Stallion calls Kamala Harris the "future president of the United States"

Megan Thee Stallion calls Kamala Harris the "future president of the United States" in a new TikTok.
Megan Thee Stallion calls Kamala Harris the "future president of the United States" in a new TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kamalaharris

During her remixed performance of Savage, Megan Thee Stallion asked the crowd to "make some noise for Ms. Harris, our future president."

The founder of the Pete and Thomas Foundation didn't just lend her voice and stellar twerking skills to Harris in Atlanta. She has also pushed the presumptive Democratic nominee on social media.

Meg, aka the Hot Girl Coach, made a TikTok with Harris introducing the candidate as "the future president of the United States."

Did North West just diss her step-mom Bianca Censori in front of Kanye?
Kanye West Did North West just diss her step-mom Bianca Censori in front of Kanye?

Megan isn't the first celeb to throw their weight behind the Democratic ticket on social media. *NSYNC's Lance Bass has already graced Harris' TikTok account.

In the TikTok clip, Meg asks Harris what she has to say to the American people. Harris grins into the camera and says, "We are not going back."

Cover photo: Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Megan Thee Stallion: