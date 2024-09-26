Kamala Harris taunts Trump as "biggest loser" as she ramps up attacks in speech and interview

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Kamala Harris blasted Donald Trump as the "biggest loser" on the economy and a friend of billionaires Wednesday as the election rivals laid out competing plans on the top issue for many US voters.

Donald Trump was branded as "the biggest loser" by Kamala Harris, who slammed his protectionist economic policies. © Collage: REUTERS

In a speech on the economy and then again in her first major solo interview, the Democrat warned that Trump's plans to bring back huge tariffs on imports would hurt middle class Americans in their wallets.



Trump, for his part, doubled down on his protectionist vision – but spent as much time on threatening to blow Iran to "smithereens" after US intelligence warned of threats from Tehran against his life.

The vice president and the Republican are neck-and-neck in the polls and are both reaching out to undecided voters on key issues like the economy with less than six weeks until election day.

Harris vowed to "chart a new way forward" in a speech in Pittsburgh, an industrial city in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, with her rhetoric focusing on lowering prices for Americans.

"For Donald Trump, our economy works best if it works for those who own the big skyscrapers. Not those who actually build them. Not those who wire them. Not those who mop the floors," she said.

Nearly 200,000 factory jobs moved abroad during Trump's time in the White House, Harris said, "making Trump one of the biggest losers ever on manufacturing."