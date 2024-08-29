Harris fires back at claims her policies have "flip-flopped" in first campaign interview

Savannah, Georgia - Kamala Harris defended her policy shifts on key issues Thursday, insisting in the first interview of her presidential campaign that her "values have not changed."

Kamala Harris defended her policy shifts on key issues Thursday, insisting in the first interview of her presidential campaign that her "values have not changed." © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The 59-year-old Democrat also said that she would name a Republican to her cabinet if she wins November's election in her joint CNN sit-down with her running mate Tim Walz.



Rival Donald Trump branded the US vice president the "greatest flip-flopper" as he addressed a rally in the swing state of Michigan.

Harris said her positions had evolved on the issues of fracking, which she previously opposed, and illegal migration over the Mexican border, on which she has taken an increasingly tough stance.

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris said in an excerpt of the CNN interview. The full version is being screened at 9 PM local time.

Republicans had criticized Harris for not giving any interviews since President Joe Biden dropped out of the White House race nearly six weeks ago.

Harris has enjoyed a honeymoon period with surging polls and record fundraising but has also faced scrutiny for keeping many of her policies vague.

But in a gesture of unity, she said it would be to the "benefit of the American public" to have a Republican in her cabinet if elected.

The first female, Black and South Asian vice president in US history meanwhile brushed aside Trump's recent comments questioning her racial identity. "Same old, tired playbook," she said.

Harris gave the interview while on a campaign bus tour of Georgia, one of the seven battleground states that are expected to decide the November 5 election.