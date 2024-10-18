Lauren Boebert's re-election bid flounders as Democratic rival rakes in fundraising

Highlands Ranch, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert hasn't been pulling nearly as much fundraising as her Democratic opponent, who raked in five times more than her this past funding cycle.

Democrat Trisha Calvarese – who is running against Boebert to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District – recently sent out an email notifying supporters that she managed to raise over $2.68 million in the third quarter of the year – which spans from July to September – and currently has over $1.3 million in cash on hand.

The wildly impressive haul came from 142,000 contributions, 63,000 of which were unique donors, who contributed an average of $19 per donation.

According to Colorado Politics, Boebert didn't fare nearly as well, as she only pulled in around $532,000 for the quarter, coming out with $548,000 on hand.

Overall, Calvarese managed to raise five times more than Boebert, but the Democrat still has an uphill battle ahead of her, as the district is considered a safe bet for Republicans.

But if Democrats succeed in flipping the seat, it could bring them one step closer to taking the majority in the House in November.