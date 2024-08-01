Lauren Boebert faces big threat from Democrat challenger in re-election bid

Highlands Ranch, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been running an aggressive campaign for re-election, but her Democratic challenger is now giving her a run for her money.

Colorado Democrat Trisha Calvarese (l.) recently pulled in a massive fundraising haul as she fights to take over Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's seat. © Collage: Screenshot / Facebook / Trisha Calvarese & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Colorado Politics, Democrat Trisha Calvarese has managed to pull in more than $750,000 in the month following her primary win back on June 25, where she defeated Marine veteran Ike McCorkle for the party's nomination.

The first-time candidate received 32,000 contributions from 24,000 unique donors with an average of $23.

Financial reports for the current period are not due until later this year, but the impressive haul signals a huge boost for Calvarese, who claimed to start August with $380,000 cash on hand, which is nearly quadruple what she ended June with.

Calvarese said she was "deeply grateful" about the rise in support she has received recently and believes voters are "ready for leadership that puts the people of Colorado over personal agendas and partisan extremism."

Unfortunately, with less than 100 days until the election, Calvarese still has a long uphill battle to fight, as the 4th District has been long red, and even though Boebert's not from there, voters still appear willing to support her.