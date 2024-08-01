Lauren Boebert faces big threat from Democrat challenger in re-election bid
Highlands Ranch, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been running an aggressive campaign for re-election, but her Democratic challenger is now giving her a run for her money.
According to Colorado Politics, Democrat Trisha Calvarese has managed to pull in more than $750,000 in the month following her primary win back on June 25, where she defeated Marine veteran Ike McCorkle for the party's nomination.
The first-time candidate received 32,000 contributions from 24,000 unique donors with an average of $23.
Financial reports for the current period are not due until later this year, but the impressive haul signals a huge boost for Calvarese, who claimed to start August with $380,000 cash on hand, which is nearly quadruple what she ended June with.
Calvarese said she was "deeply grateful" about the rise in support she has received recently and believes voters are "ready for leadership that puts the people of Colorado over personal agendas and partisan extremism."
Unfortunately, with less than 100 days until the election, Calvarese still has a long uphill battle to fight, as the 4th District has been long red, and even though Boebert's not from there, voters still appear willing to support her.
Lauren Boebert still leads despite long history of embarrassing scandals
Throughout her time in Congress, Boebert has garnered a reputation as a staunchly conservative, gun-toting MAGA Republican.
Over the past year, Boebert has had countless public scandals, including a messy divorce, domestic abuse incidents, and the arrests of both her son and ex-husband.
Her most infamous moment came last year when she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice in Denver for being disruptive and fondling each other during the show.
In January, Boebert announced that she would be abandoning Colorado's 3rd District, which she represented since 2021, to run for re-election in the more MAGA-friendly 4th District.
Despite all the bad press and her being labeled a "carpetbagger" for swapping districts, Boebert still managed to use her name recognition and endorsement from Trump to help win her primary race by a large margin.
While four leading national election forecasters have deemed the race "solidly Republican," Democratic pollster Chris Keating noted that Boebert's controversies and very low favorability ratings could make for a very close race.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Facebook / Trisha Calvarese & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire