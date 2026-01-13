Mary Peltola enters Alaska Senate race in bid to unseat Republican incumbent

Bethel, Alaska - Former Congresswoman Mary Peltola (Yup'ik) has entered the race to represent Alaska in the US Senate.

Former Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska has announced her 2026 candidacy for the US Senate. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

"Life is difficult here, and we know we have to take care of each other. DC people were shocked that I prioritized going back to Alaska in July to help put up fish for our family. But Alaskans understand," Peltola (52) said in a campaign announcement video.

"Growing up, Alaska was a place of abundance. Now, we have scarcity," she continued.

"The salmon, large game, and migratory boards that used to fill our freezers are harder to find. So we buy more groceries, with crushing prices."

Peltola, a Democrat who served in the US House from September 2022 to January 2025, is taking on incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan (61) in the 2026 election.

Peltola was the first woman and the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress' lower chamber. She narrowly lost her 2024 bid for reelection to Republican Nick Begich (48).

"Our future also depends on fixing the rigged system in DC that’s shutting down Alaska while politicians feather their own nest," Peltola said in her campaign video as she touted her "fish, family, and freedom" agenda.

"Systemic change is the only way to bring down grocery costs, save our fisheries, lower energy prices, and build new housing Alaskans can afford," she insisted. "No one from the Lower 48 is coming to save us."