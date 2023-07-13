Matt Gaetz backs Democrats in effort to block Ukraine cluster bomb deliveries

Washington DC - Far-right Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said he will join House progressives in trying to stop the Biden administration from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine .

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is joining some of his Democratic colleagues in trying to prohibit the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine. © Collage: JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Gaetz announced on Twitter that he would co-sponsor an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – the annual military budget bill – to prevent the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

"These cluster bombs will not end the war in Ukraine and will not build a more stable country," the Republican lawmaker said. "Children will be left without limbs and without parents because of this decision if we do not work together in a bipartisan fashion to stop it."

The measure, introduced last Thursday by Democratic Representatives Sara Jacobs of California and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, came in response to the Biden administration's controversial decision to deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine. The dangerous explosive weapons release many small submunitions, some of which do not detonate immediately, are difficult to locate, and can pose severe risks to civilians long after conflicts end.

The president's announcement was met with criticism from some members of his own party, including California Representative Barbara Lee – the only member of Congress to vote against authorizing the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.