US makes "difficult decision" on sending controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has made the "difficult" decision to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine after consultation with "allies and partners," his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (l.) spoke about President Joe Biden's decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine during a briefing at the White House on Friday. © Collage: REUTERS

Biden on Friday said sending cluster bombs to Ukraine was a "difficult decision" but Ukraine needed them as it was running out of ammunition in its war against the Russian invasion.

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies," Biden told CNN. "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition."

"We will not leave Ukraine defenceless," Sullivan furthered, as he explained US motives to supply more arms to Kyiv.

Ukraine had asked for cluster bombs, and was committed to demining efforts in the future, Sullivan said. He added that demining would be necessary whether the US supplied cluster bombs or not, because Russia has been using cluster bombs since the start of the invasion in February last year.

"We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance, this is why we deferred the decision as long as we could," he said.

Cluster munitions are missiles and bombs that burst in the air over the target, scattering or releasing many small explosive devices known as submunitions.

Critics say a significant percentage of the explosive devices are duds that do not detonate but remain on site as dangerous unexploded ordnance, often killing civilians.