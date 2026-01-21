Minneapolis mayor rejects Kristi Noem's demand for city to set up a "peaceful protest zone"

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has responded after Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem called for him to implement a "peaceful protest zone" in his city.

In a recent interview, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (l.) rejected Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's demand that he set up a "protest zone" in his city. © Collage: Stephen Maturen & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Noem sat for an interview on the CBS News' Face the Nation, during which she said she would "love" for Mayor Frey to announce on the show the creation of such a zone so that Minnesotans can "still express their First Amendment rights."

Later in the same episode, Mayor Frey was asked to respond to Noem's demand. He argued that First Amendment rights are not conditional.

"You are allowed to protest, so long as you're doing it peacefully," the mayor explained. "We've got tens of thousands of people in Minneapolis that are grinning down the bear, that are peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights.

"So no, you can't have just one section of a city. That's not the way First Amendment works," he added.

Frey's remarks come as President Donald Trump's administration faces backlash for sending federal agents into Democratic-led cities across the nation, sparking massive protests and civil unrest.