Kristi Noem slams CBS anchor for naming ICE agent who killed Renee Good: "Don't say his name!"

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently got into a tense exchange after a news anchor spoke the name of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who killed a US citizen in Minnesota.

In an interview on Sunday, Kristi Noem went off on a CBS News anchor for naming the ICE officer who killed Renee Good in Minnesota. © TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP

During an interview on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, anchor Margaret Brennan brought up Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good on January 7.

But before Brennan could even finish her question, Noem interjected, "Don't say his name!"

"I mean, for heaven's sakes, we shouldn't have people continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8000% increase in death threats against them," Noem argued.

When Brennan pointed out that Ross' identity is public because he is a government employee, Noem said "I know," yet insisted it "doesn't mean it should continue to be said," because he and his family are in "jeopardy."

Brennan then pressed Noem on whether Ross is being investigated or put on leave, but the secretary repeatedly gave a vague response, claiming her department is "following the exact same investigative and review process" that ICE and DHS have always had.



Noem eventually implied that some sort of probe into Ross was underway, telling Brennan that officers "absolutely know that everything that they do will be analyzed and investigated."