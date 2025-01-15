New York Governor Kathy Hochul releases 2025 policy agenda amid protests

New York Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her 2025 agenda and policy priorities in her State of the State address in Albany on Tuesday.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her policy agenda for 2025 in her State of the State address in Albany on Tuesday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her 2025 policy agenda while delivering her annual State of the State address. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP "My fellow New Yorkers, as we reflect on the state of our great state, the Empire State, two things are very clear to me: our future depends on the ability of every family to afford the essentials of life and our ability to protect the safety and security of our residents," Hochul said during her speech. "My commitment to every New Yorkers is this: your family is my fight," she added, before laying out a 2025 program to address a range of issues, from public safety to tax policy, climate initiatives, and more. Many of the measures appear designed to reduce the state's high cost of living. Proposed steps include, among others: Politicians RFK Jr.'s latest disclosure reveals he made a fortune from his anti-vaccine non-profit Delivering over $1 billion in tax relief to more than 8.3 million taxpayers;

Instituting the state's first-ever inflation refund, granting one-time $300 or $500 checks to New Yorkers depending on their income level and tax filing status;



Expanding New York’s child tax credit, offering up to $1,000 annually per child under four and up to $500 per child aged four to 16;

Establishing a Birth Allowance for Beginning Year (BABY) benefit to provide a $100 per month during pregnancy and an additional $1,200 payment at birth for New Yorkers who receive public assistance;

Expanding the the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to reach 475,000 people;



Ensuring the funding necessary to guarantee access to universal free school meals; and

Proposing the nation's first legislation to address rent price fixing collusion using real-estate management software services. "Your family deserves more money in their pockets as well as a place they can proudly call their home," Hochul said in her address.

Governor Hochul proposes environmental policies as climate activists protest

Climate activists rally outside New York Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address. © Screenshot/X/@pop4climate Another cornerstone of Hochul's proposed agenda was climate and environmental policy. The touted measures include:

Directing state agencies and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to enter into contracts with the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy for state agencies by 2030;



Creating a New York Nuclear Energy Master Plan;

Increasing funding for the Rapid Response Home Repair Program and Resilient Retrofits Program to assist homeowners recovering from severe weather events; and

Investing an additional $500 million in water infrastructure. As Hochul delivered her remarks, videos on social media show protesters with Planet Over Profit gathered outside the entrance calling for "climate justice, worker justice, green energy now!" They were demanding the NYPA raise its goal for building new renewables from 3.5 to 15 gigawatts and increase green union jobs. Migration Ron DeSantis calls Florida special session as assault on immigrants' rights intensifies Footage on social media shows state troopers in gray uniforms and tan hats forcefully shoving the protesters, several of whom are seated on the ground with arms linked. The activists continue to call for climate justice as officers detain one of their comrades.

Governor Hochul calls for boosted police presence

Activists rally outside New York Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address demanding justice for Robert Brooks. © Screenshot/X/@QueensDefenders Another feature of Hochul's plan was increasing police presence in everyday lives in a stated effort to boost public safety. The governor's agenda calls for: "Temporarily surging patrol levels" on subway platforms and trains;



Working with New York City to add police patrols on every overnight train for the next six months;



Cracking down on fare evasion and establishing heightened penalties for repeat criminal transit offenders; and

Expanding criminal trespass to include transit facilities. "This is the game plan: more police where they’re needed, safety infrastructure, and critical interventions to help the homeless and mentally ill get the help they need instead of languishing on trains and frightening commuters," Hochul said. The governor's remarks came as protesters gathered outside the State of the State address demanding justice for Robert Brooks, a 43-year-old Black man who was fatally beaten by officers while handcuffed at the Marcy Correctional Facility. The activists were demanding more comprehensive actions to address rampant systemic injustices. "Today the Governor spoke about fighting for New Yorkers, but she’s not talking about all New Yorkers. When she talks about who has a right to housing, a right to prosper, and a right to safety, she’s not talking about us: low-income New Yorkers statewide who are impacted by homelessness, HIV, incarceration, and the drug war. We are not who she’s fighting for – we are the people she’s fighting to disappear," VOCAL-NY board member Hiawatha Collins said in a press statement. "It is unconscionable to suggest spending hundreds of millions of dollars for police to ride the subway to remove homeless people will solve the crisis, especially when we are constantly told there’s no money to pay for housing-first models like safe haven beds, and rental assistance programs that can keep people safe and housed."