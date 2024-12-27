Horrific footage of police officers fatally beating handcuffed prisoner released

Marcy, New York - On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released video footage showing police officers at Marcy Correctional Facility beating a handcuffed inmate, which eventually led to his death.

According to a press release from the attorney general's office, the videos show the moment inmate Robert Brooks (43) – who was serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault since 2017 – arrived after being transferred to Marcy from the nearby Mohawk Correctional Facility.

Body-camera footage shows Brooks, who is Black, being carried into the facility face down and with his hands cuffed behind his back by several white officers, who forcibly take him into an exam room.

The officers are then seen viciously punching and kicking Brooks in the face, stomach, and groin. One officer repeatedly chokes and pulls him by the neck, while another proceeds to beat Brooks with a shoe.

After the incident, Brooks was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following morning on December 10. It's still unclear what led to the incident or why Brooks was brought to the exam room.

In a statement, state Governor Kathy Hochul said she was "outraged and horrified" after watching the "senseless killing" of Brooks.