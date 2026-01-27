Newsom launches probe into censorship of anti-Trump content on TikTok

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was launching a probe on Monday into allegations that TikTok censored content critical of President Donald Trump .

Newsom has accused the Trump administration of curbing basic freedoms in the US.

"It's time to investigate. I am launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content," the Democratic governor posted on X.

TikTok announced last week it had established a new joint venture to operate its US business, which would reduce its Chinese ownership to 19.9% and put majority control in the hands of American businesses – including Trump's allies.

Washington has long sought to tighten control on TikTok, citing national security concerns over the platform's Beijing-based parent company ByteDance.

"Following TikTok's sale to a Trump-aligned business group, our office has received reports – and independently confirmed instances – of suppressed content critical of President Trump," Newsom's office wrote on X.

Newsom shared a screenshot appearing to show a TikTok user unable to send a message reading "epstein" because it violated the platform's community guidelines.

Trump's past friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has brought intense scrutiny on the president.