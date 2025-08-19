Chris Pratt gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. some "love" and says he's "made to look terrible"

Los Angeles, California - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently got some heavy praise from actor Chris Pratt, who happens to be married to a relative of his.

In a recent interview, actor Chris Pratt (l.) praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) and bemoaned the unfair criticisms he gets for working with Donald Trump. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Monday, Pratt sat down for an interview with comedian Bill Maher, during which he said that while he doesn't "agree with everything" RFK Jr. says and believes, "I love him... I agree with, like, the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity."

Pratt – who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Kennedy's cousin Maria Shriver and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger – shared that he runs into the Health Secretary sometimes at family functions, but they don't discuss politics.

He went on to say he doesn't pay much attention to news about Kennedy and prefers to assume none of the bad things he hears are true, because politics is "a nasty business."

"The person that you are can be in stark contrast with the person your enemy is saying you are," Pratt explained.

"When you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible," he continued.

"I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd have an allergic reaction to.

"To be like, 'Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself,'" he added. "It's like, come on, be reasonable here. There's certain things that would be a good thing to have."