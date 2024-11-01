Avengers assemble! Marvel stars reunite in support of Kamala harris

Los Angeles, California - As Election Day nears, some of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have reunited to share their public support for Kamala Harris .

Seven actors from the Avengers films reunited in a video call supporting Kamala Harris. © Screenshot/X/@MarkRuffalo

Avengers assemble!

On Thursday, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo shared a video to X, which saw a number of the original Avengers actors gather via video call.

Scarlett Johansson – AKA Black Widow – opened the call by thanking everyone who took part.

She was joined by War Machine actor Don Cheadle, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Vision actor Paul Bettany, and Captain America star Chris Evans, as well as Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr.

"It is our pleasure to come together and get the vote out this election," Gurira said.

During the conversation, they spoke in support of Vice President Harris and tried to come up with a suitable slogan for her.

As many of them pitched their own characters' catchphrases – with Gurira suggesting "Kamala Forever" in reference to Black Panther's famous slogan – they ultimately threw support behind Bettany's pitch of "I'm down with democracy."