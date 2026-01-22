RFK Jr. faces major lawsuit from medical groups over changes to CDC vaccine recommendations

Washington DC - A number of major medical groups are suing Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over their recent changes to vaccine recommendations for children.

Per The Washington Post, the suit – which was filed on Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, and others – argued that the CDC's decision earlier this month to cut the number of recommended shots children should receive from 17 to 11 was both "harmful and unlawful."

Further, they described it as "the most egregious, reckless, and dangerous of the actions Defendants have taken to date."

"Defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of changing US vaccine policy without consideration of the relevant factors or providing any reasoned explanation," the complaint states.

The suit also took issue with Kennedy's decision last June to fire all the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), accusing the secretary of installing only Republicans and independents who align with his anti-vaccine views.

The suit said the decision "directly harmed Plaintiffs and the public health and welfare at large," and asked the court to block the committee from meeting in the future.

"The public meetings of this [advisory board] have served as a megaphone for spreading misinformation about immunization and infectious diseases that is directly harming the Plaintiffs and the American public," the suit adds.