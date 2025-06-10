RFK Jr. takes chainsaw to key vaccine advisory panel in stunning announcement

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday announced he was dismissing all current members of a key federal vaccine advisory panel.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was dismissing all 17 members of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. © REUTERS

The removal of all 17 experts of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was revealed in a Wall Street Journal op-ed and an official press release.

Kennedy, who has spent two decades promoting anti-scientific vaccine misinformation, cast the move as essential to restoring public trust, claiming without evidence the committee had been compromised by financial ties to pharmaceutical companies.

"Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda," he said in a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services.

"The public must know that unbiased science – evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest – guides the recommendations of our health agencies."

In his op-ed, Kennedy claimed the panel was "plagued with persistent conflicts of interest" and had become "little more than a rubber stamp for any vaccine."

He added that new members were being considered to replace those ousted, all of whom were appointed under former president Joe Biden.