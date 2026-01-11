RFK Jr.'s bizarre allegations of Covid prosecutions in Germany prompt angry rebuke

Berlin, Germany - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's bizarre claims that doctors in Germany have faced legal action for issuing vaccine and mask exemptions during the Covid-19 pandemic drew a sharp response from Berlin.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s allegations that German doctors were being prosecuted for their actions during the Covid-19 pandemic were met with an angry response from Berlin. © Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/X/Robert F. Kennedy Jr

In a video posted Saturday on X, RFK Jr. said he had written a letter to Health Minister Nina Warken calling for an "end to politically motivated prosecutions".

The long-time vaccine skeptic accused Germany of prosecuting more than 1,000 doctors – and thousands of their patients – for issuing exemptions from vaccines and wearing masks during the pandemic.

"The German government is now violating the sacred patient-physician relationship, replacing it with a dangerous system," he said in the video.

"No democracy grounded in confidence and transparency should move in that direction."

Kennedy also initially misspelled Warken's name as "Workin" in the caption.

The German health minister rejected the accusations as "baseless" and "factually inaccurate" in a Saturday statement.

During the pandemic, doctors who chose not to offer vaccines "were not criminally liable and did not have to fear penalties", she added.

President Donald Trump's return to the White House has tested the long-standing bond between Germany and the US.

The Trump administration has sought to bolster the leading opposition party in Germany, the far-right, anti-immigrant AfD.