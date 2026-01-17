RFK Jr. says a "good mother" doesn't trust experts as children's flu shot rates drop

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared some alarming advice for mothers who are considering vaccinating their newborns.

In a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advised mothers of newborns to "do their own research" and not "trust the experts" when it comes to vaccines. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Earlier this week, Kennedy sat down for an interview with Katie Miller – the wife of President Donald Trump's, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller – where he was asked what advice he would give new mothers about giving their babies vaccines.

Kennedy urged parents to "do their own research," adding, "This idea that you should trust the experts – a good mother doesn't do that."



Prior to his role in government, RFK Jr. – who has no experience working in medicine – was a prominent environmental attorney and anti-vaccine advocate who regularly pushed the conspiracy that vaccines cause autism.

While he promised that he would not attempt to outlaw vaccines, he has succeeded in making major changes to vaccine schedules and recommendations.

Most recently, HHS reduced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's number of recommended shots children should receive from 17 to 11, one of which was for the flu.

When asked directly if that means fewer children will get the vaccine, Kennedy confirmed, adding, "Maybe that's a better thing."