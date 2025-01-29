Rubio partially backtracks with memo on damaging suspension of foreign aid

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday partially walked back a sweeping freeze on foreign assistance, saying the US would keep funding humanitarian items such as shelter and medicine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the US would continue to provide "life-saving" humanitarian aid after he previously froze almost all foreing funding. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump on returning office last week ordered a 90-day pause to review assistance by the US, the world's largest donor in dollar terms.

Rubio followed up by freezing virtually all funding, though he specified exemptions for emergency food as well as military assistance to Israel and Egypt.

In a follow-up memo on Tuesday, after an outcry from aid groups, Rubio clarified that other "humanitarian assistance" besides food would also be exempt during the review period.

Humanitarian assistance was defined as "core life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and subsistence assistance," Rubio wrote in the memo, the contents of which were confirmed to AFP.

It would not cover "activities that involve abortions, family planning conferences, administrative costs other than those covered by gender or DEI ideology programs, transgender surgeries or other non-life saving assistance."

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, writing on X, said, "Urgent needs are being met."

"Blanket waivers are in place for emergency food and other emergency humanitarian assistance. And a waiver process exists for items not covered by pre-existing waivers," she wrote.

Bruce said that the goal was to get rid of "egregious" funding and programs not in line with Trump administration priorities.

She pointed in part to efforts related to assistance on climate change and gender.

"The mandate from the American people was clear – we must refocus on American national interests," she said.