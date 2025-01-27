Alarm in Ukraine as US aid freeze halts humanitarian projects

Kyiv, Ukraine - Numerous Ukraine -based humanitarian projects have had their financing suspended due to the US freeze on foreign aid, several sources told AFP on Monday, prompting alarm in the war-battered country.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Thursday, shows a rescuer working with a water hose to extinguish a fire at the site of a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. © Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP

Almost three years after Russia's invasion, Ukraine has become extremely dependent on foreign aid for humanitarian work, with the US providing billions of dollars of that help.

Organizations that support veterans, local media, and healthcare are among those to have had their funding curtailed by Washington, with many small local press outlets and aid groups announcing on social networks that they would have to close as a result.

"Most of the projects have received an order to stop," a source at the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) mission in Ukraine told AFP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday ordered a halt to virtually all US foreign aid except for funding to Israel and Egypt, according to an internal memo.

It came after US President Donald Trump signed an order last Monday temporarily suspending foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews of their funding.