Schumer pushes legal action against Trump administration: "Release the Epstein files in full"

Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is following through with his threat to take legal action against President Donald Trump 's administration as anger grows over an underwhelming release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is introducing a Senate resolution to sue President Donald Trump's administration over its incomplete release of the Epstein files. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Schumer on Monday said he was introducing a resolution that would direct the Senate to sue the Justice Department "for its blatant disregard of the law in its refusal to release the complete Epstein files."

The DOJ last week finally complied with a law requiring it to release government records on Epstein, the notorious but well-connected pedophile who died in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

But the incomplete and heavily-redacted nature of the release only added fuel to a fire that has singed the Trump administration, which has faced persistent accusations of trying to shield the president from potentially incriminating revelations.

"The American people deserve full transparency, and Senate Democrats will use every tool at our disposal to ensure they get it," Schumer said in a post on X. "This Administration cannot be allowed to hide the truth."

Justice Department officials spent the weekend doing damage control on various networks after several files from the trove of documents – including a photo that reportedly featured Trump – were taken down, only to be restored again amid the uproar.

Democratic lawmakers, and at least one Republican in Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, insist the partial release blatantly violates the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"The law Congress passed is crystal clear: release the Epstein files in full so Americans can see the truth," Schumer said. "Instead, the Trump Department of Justice dumped redactions and withheld evidence."