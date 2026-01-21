Hochul unveils New York State budget proposal as Mamdani responds

Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday unveiled her executive budget proposal for the 2027 fiscal year which includes no tax increases – prompting a response from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani .

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a $260-billion Fiscal Year 2027 Executive Budget proposal. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"We laid out a very ambitious agenda for 2026. Our vision was for a stronger, safer, more affordable New York, and today, I'm here to show you exactly how we'll do that responsibly in our Fiscal Year 2027 Executive Budget," Hochul said in a Tuesday press conference.

The $260-billion proposed budget includes, among other investments:

$4.5 billion to expand access to child care

$39.3 billion in school aid

$38.2 billion in Medicaid funding

$250 million for affordable housing

$352 million for gun violence prevention

$77 million to increase the police presence in New York City subways



$3.75 billion over five years to enhance clean water infrastructure

$425 million for the Environmental Protection Fund

$30 million for tariff relief for farmers



$14.6 billion in reserves

The budget marks a 0.7% increase from last year intended to make up for federal funding cuts under the second administration of President Donald Trump, Hochul said.

Notably, the governor's plan does not call for any increase in income taxes, though it would extend the top corporate tax rate of 7.25% for another three years.

"A budget is much more than figures on a page," Hochul explained. "It's a statement of priorities, a test of discipline, and this year, with so much uncertainty coming out of Washington, it also must be a plan that can hold up to pressure."