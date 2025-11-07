Zohran Mamdani falsely linked to Islamic State in far-right racist attack

New York, New York - Right-wing influencers falsely linked New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to the Islamic State group, amplifying a fabricated statement that garnered millions of views on social media, researchers said Thursday.

Zohran Mamdani made history as New York City's first Muslim mayor-elect on November 4, 2025. © REUTERS

Mamdani – the first Muslim and South Asian elected to lead America's largest city – secured a decisive victory this week in the face of fierce attacks on his policy proposals and religious background.

A slew of anti-Mamdani accounts on the Elon Musk-owned platform X have circulated a statement purportedly from IS titled "Operation Manhattan Project," which alluded to an attack in New York City on Election Day against what it called "American aggression."

Among those who linked the fake communique to Mamdani was Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer who has Trump's ear.

"The Muslims can't think of a better way for the Muslims to celebrate the victory of a Muslim mayoral candidate today than by committing an ISIS (Islamic State) attack in NYC," Loomer wrote in a post on X that racked up more than 200,000 views.

Other conservative accounts cited the purported statement to falsely claim that the extremist group had endorsed Mamdani as mayor.

The posts collectively amassed millions of views across the platform.