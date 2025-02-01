Colombia offers to pay for repatriations from US as Trump crackdown intensifies

Bogota, Colombia - Colombia has offered to pay for the "dignified" deportation of its citizens from the US, the foreign ministry said Friday, a week after a public spat between presidents Gustavo Petro and Donald Trump over the removal of migrants.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (l.) slammed the Donald Trump administration for treating Colombian migrants facing deportation like criminals. © LUIS ACOSTA, JIM WATSON / AFP

The two leaders had issued threats and counter threats of major trade tariffs of up to 50%, and Washington's embassy in Bogota stopped issuing visas from Monday to Friday in retaliation for Petro's refusal to allow US military planes to return Colombian migrants to their country.

Petro had accused the US of treating the migrants like criminals, placing them in shackles and handcuffs.

Colombia's foreign ministry said Friday it had proposed to Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump's special envoy for Latin America, that Bogota would "immediately assume the transfer of all citizens deported by the United States," covering transportation costs for its nationals, according to a statement.

Petro has said his government would not allow expelled migrants to travel in handcuffs.