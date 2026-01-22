Delia Ramirez and Yvette Clarke make move to defund ICE with new bill
Washington DC - Representatives Delia Ramirez and Yvette Clarke on Wednesday introduced legislation aimed at defunding ICE amid the Trump administration's escalating assault on immigrant communities and allies.
"After handing more than $150B to DHS immigration enforcement, there are those in Congress who would further expand DHS's budget and ICE's capacity to enact Trump's mass deportation agenda. But we have seen what DHS can do with its unlimited resources and unchecked power. And we are saying enough," Ramirez said in a statement.
"Our tax dollars must not be used to terrorize our communities and violate our rights. The Melt ICE Act is a line in the sand and a declaration that we will not fuel human suffering."
The Melt ICE Act calls for the elimination of all references to immigration detention in the Immigration and Nationality Act and the termination of all existing contracts for immigration detention within two years.
If passed, the bill would also prevent DHS from entering into any new contracts for immigration detention facilities, require DHS to submit a plan to get immigrants off ankle monitors within six months, and redirect ICE funding to community-based organizations.
"The American people are overwhelmingly against using their tax dollars to fund continued death, destruction and terror in our cities, all while the actual dire needs of our communities are neglected," United We Dream said while urging lawmakers to support the legislation.
Deaths in ICE custody on the rise
Last year was ICE's deadliest year in more than two decades with at least 32 people dying in its custody. So far in 2026, there have been at least six deaths in ICE custody.
"Make no mistake, as a nation, we are at a critical inflection point," warned Detention Watch Network's Advocacy Director Setareh Ghandehari. "ICE is now the largest police force in the country, operating with never-before-seen funding to maintain and expand the largest immigration detention system in the world."
"No more endless funding for ICE, no more abuse and death at the hands of ICE, no more cruel detention when people can and should be able to navigate their immigration case from their home, and no more chaos."
Cover photo: REUTERS