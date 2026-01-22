Delia Ramirez and Yvette Clarke make move to defund ICE with new bill

Demonstrators protest outside the Big Horn Correctional Facility, a dormant prison that is under contract to become an ICE detention center, in Hudson, Colorado, on January 21, 2026. © REUTERS

"After handing more than $150B to DHS immigration enforcement, there are those in Congress who would further expand DHS's budget and ICE's capacity to enact Trump's mass deportation agenda. But we have seen what DHS can do with its unlimited resources and unchecked power. And we are saying enough," Ramirez said in a statement.

"Our tax dollars must not be used to terrorize our communities and violate our rights. The Melt ICE Act is a line in the sand and a declaration that we will not fuel human suffering."



The Melt ICE Act calls for the elimination of all references to immigration detention in the Immigration and Nationality Act and the termination of all existing contracts for immigration detention within two years.

If passed, the bill would also prevent DHS from entering into any new contracts for immigration detention facilities, require DHS to submit a plan to get immigrants off ankle monitors within six months, and redirect ICE funding to community-based organizations.

"The American people are overwhelmingly against using their tax dollars to fund continued death, destruction and terror in our cities, all while the actual dire needs of our communities are neglected," United We Dream said while urging lawmakers to support the legislation.