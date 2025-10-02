DHS official warns of immigration sweeps at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Washington DC - US authorities could conduct immigration sweeps at next year's Super Bowl, a Trump administration official has warned, following the announcement that Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else," said Corey Lewandowski, an advisor to Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem.

"We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you," he added in a podcast on Wednesday with conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

President Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown after returning to power in January, vowing to deport millions of undocumented people living in the US.

Bad Bunny, who was the most-streamed artist on Spotify from 2020 to 2022, recently said his worldwide tour was skipping the US over fears that immigration officials would target his concerts.

"If there are illegal aliens, I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else, we're going to do enforcement everywhere, because we're going to make Americans safe," said Lewandowski.

Like many other Trump officials, Lewandowski criticized the NFL as "woke" for choosing Bad Bunny to headline the halftime show of the football showpiece next February – with the performance routinely drawing audiences of more than 100 million viewers.