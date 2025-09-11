Bad Bunny reveals why he excluded the US from global tour

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny has explained why he didn't include any US stops on his upcoming Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour .

Bad Bunny has opted out of hosting any shows in the US on his 2025-2026 global tour over worries about ICE raids. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

While speaking to I-D for an interview published on Wednesday, the 31-year-old revealed that he opted out of doing any shows in the States out of fear of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate, I've performed there many times," he began.

The Monaco rapper continued, "All of the shows have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I've enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US."

He noted, "But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US. People from the US could come here to see the show."