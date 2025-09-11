Bad Bunny reveals why he excluded the US from global tour

Bad Bunny has decided not to have any performances on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour due to the ongoing ICE raids under President Trump.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny has explained why he didn't include any US stops on his upcoming Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

Bad Bunny has opted out of hosting any shows in the US on his 2025-2026 global tour over worries about ICE raids.
While speaking to I-D for an interview published on Wednesday, the 31-year-old revealed that he opted out of doing any shows in the States out of fear of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"There were many reasons why I didn't show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate, I've performed there many times," he began.

The Monaco rapper continued, "All of the shows have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I've enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US."

He noted, "But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US. People from the US could come here to see the show."

Bad Bunny speaks out against ICE raids

The two-time Grammy-winner added, "Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of, like, f**king ICE could be outside my concert. And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, has been very vocal about his disapproval of President Donald Trump and his administration's aggresive deportation efforts, as he previously slammed an ICE raid that he witnessed in June.

In the viral footage, Ocasio berates the moment in Spanish, saying, "Look, those motherf**kers are in these cars, RAV-4s. They're here in Pontezuela. Sons of b***hes, instead of leaving the people alone and working there."

