Federal appeals court hears challenge to TPS termination for Haiti and Venezuela

Pasadena, California - A federal appeals court on Wednesday heard arguments in a legal challenge to the Trump administration's bid to end Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Venezuela.

Immigrants' rights advocates urged the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reject the Trump administration's efforts to vacate TPS extensions and end deportation protections for nationals of the two countries.

"Today's hearing comes as hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans live in fear, uncertain if this administration will deport them back to a country that is suffering and near economic collapse," Ahilan Arulanantham, faculty co-director at the UCLA Center for Immigration Law & Policy, said in a statement.

"We hope the court will insist the administration comply with the law as Congress intended it to by engaging in an objective assessment of the country conditions in Venezuela."

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions. Venezuela received its first TPS designation in 2021 and Haiti in 2010.

"Today, hundreds of thousands of TPS holders and their families are placing their hope in the legal system and specifically in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals," said National TPS Alliance Coordinator Jose Palma.

"The lower court has recognized the illegality of the Trump administration’s termination of TPS, and this protection should continue. We urge the court to uphold the law and protect TPS holders and their families."