Venezuelan immigrants sue Trump administration over abrupt TPS withdrawal

San Francisco, California - Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders from Venezuela are taking legal action against the Trump administration's decision to withdraw lawful immigration status from hundreds of thousands of people.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is accused of illegally revoking Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela in a new lawsuit. © HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit – brought Thursday by the National TPS Alliance and eight Venezuelan immigrants – accuses Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of illegally revoking an 18-month extension of TPS protections granted last month by the outgoing Biden administration.

TPS is a temporary legal status for nationals of designated countries already residing in the US when conditions like political turmoil, armed conflicts, and natural disasters prevent their safe return.

Donald Trump sought to end the program during his first term, but TPS holders successfully fought back in court.

The second administration now stands accused of violating the Administrative Procedure Act, which does not permit early terminations, and failing to follow the necessary rules in ordering the termination of TPS for Venezuelans. The suit also argues that the withdrawal is motivated by racial animus, in violation of the US Constitution.

"Secretary Noem had no authority to 'undo' the Biden Administration’s lawful extension of humanitarian protection to Venezuelan migrants. And her explanation for her decision is irrational and riddled with legal error," Jessica Bansal, an attorney with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network who is representing the plaintiffs, said in a press release.

"The Administrative Procedure Act requires reasoned decision-making, which this is not," Bansal added.