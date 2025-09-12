Trump administration ordered to comply with court order on TPS for Venezuelans

San Francisco, California - A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to comply with a previous order upholding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans after a government website denied individuals access to register for renewed protections.

The Trump administration has been ordered to comply with a federal judge's ruling reinstating TPS for Venezuelans. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Last Friday, US District Court Judge Edward M. Chen ruled that the Trump administration's bid to end TPS for Venezuela and Haiti is unlawful.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

Despite Chen's ruling, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website eliminated Venezuela as an option for re-registration one day ahead of a deadline of September 10 at midnight ET.

The judge has now ruled that the government must update the official USCIS page by Friday at 5 PM to show that TPS for Venezuela has been extended until October 2026. USCIS must also allow people an additional 24 hours to re-register for protections.

The decision came after immigrants' rights activists sounded the alarm over the negative impacts of the Trump administration's actions on TPS communities.

"On Wednesday, I lost my job because the government’s website still said that TPS was terminated," a former Amazon employee named Noelia said in a press release.

"I even sent them a copy of Judge Chen's order, but they would not accept it on its own. I hope that today’s order means that I can get my job back so I can support myself."