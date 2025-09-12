Trump administration ordered to comply with court order on TPS for Venezuelans
San Francisco, California - A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to comply with a previous order upholding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans after a government website denied individuals access to register for renewed protections.
Last Friday, US District Court Judge Edward M. Chen ruled that the Trump administration's bid to end TPS for Venezuela and Haiti is unlawful.
TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.
Despite Chen's ruling, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website eliminated Venezuela as an option for re-registration one day ahead of a deadline of September 10 at midnight ET.
The judge has now ruled that the government must update the official USCIS page by Friday at 5 PM to show that TPS for Venezuela has been extended until October 2026. USCIS must also allow people an additional 24 hours to re-register for protections.
The decision came after immigrants' rights activists sounded the alarm over the negative impacts of the Trump administration's actions on TPS communities.
"On Wednesday, I lost my job because the government’s website still said that TPS was terminated," a former Amazon employee named Noelia said in a press release.
"I even sent them a copy of Judge Chen's order, but they would not accept it on its own. I hope that today’s order means that I can get my job back so I can support myself."
TPS families fight back against Trump terminations
The US government blamed a technical problem for Venezuela's website omission, which left many TPS holders scrambling in an already difficult and stressful situation.
Since returning to office, Donald Trump and his allies have embraced increasingly authoritarian means of trying to deport people without documentation and to strip the legal status of hundreds of thousands more.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in January announced the government was revoking an 18-month extension of TPS for Venezuelans granted in January by the outgoing Biden administration. The decision was expected to impact more than 600,000 people.
TPS holders filed a lawsuit in February challenging the attempted termination of protections. The complaint was amended in March to include Haitians after Noem announced a similar TPS revocation.
"The National TPS Alliance was outraged by the government’s refusal to comply with the court’s order. The court made clear again today that the law must be respected," said Jose Palma, coordinator of the National TPS Alliance.
"We will continue to organize our community to fight for TPS and permanent protections," Palma added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World