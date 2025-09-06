Federal judge deals blow to Trump administration bid to end TPS for Venezuela and Haiti

San Francisco, California - A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Trump administration's bid to strip Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuela and Haiti is unlawful, delivering a big win for immigrants' rights advocates.

Miami-Dade County Democratic Party Chair Laura Kelley (second l.) joins with others to support a resolution in favor of reinstating TPS for Venezuelans on February 13, 2025. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"For 35 years, the TPS statute has been faithfully executed by presidential administrations from both parties, affording relief based on the best available information obtained by the Department of Homeland Security ('DHS') in consultation with the State Department and other agencies, a process that involves careful study and analysis. Until now," US District Court Judge Edward M. Chen wrote in a 69-page decision.

"This case arose from action taken post haste by the current DHS Secretary, Kristi Noem, to revoke the legal status of Venezuelen and Haitian TPS holders, sending them back to conditions that are so dangerous that even the State Department advises against travel to their home countries."

The NTPSA v. Noem ruling delivered a victory to TPS holders who filed a lawsuit in February challenging the Trump administration's attempted termination of protections for Venezuelans. They accused Noem of illegally revoking an 18-month extension of TPS granted in January by the outgoing Biden administration.



The lawsuit was amended in March to include Haitians after Noem announced a similar TPS termination.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

In order to benefit from the extension, Venezuelan TPS holders who have not already re-registered must do so before September 10, 2025, advocates have said.