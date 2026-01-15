ICE officers reportedly offered money to US citizens to rat out migrants and protest leaders
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have reportedly asked US citizens to rat out migrants and protest leaders in exchange for cash rewards.
Brandon Sigüenza, a 32-year-old American citizen, was detained by ICE alongside his friend Patty O'Keefe on Sunday during a violent arrest that saw officers smash their car windows and use pepper spray.
After being taken to jail, Sigüenza claimed that Homeland Security Investigations agents offered to pay him and protect members of his family in exchange for information on undocumented migrants and protest organizers.
Both Sigüenza and O'Keefe were engaged in the peaceful and legal observation of an ongoing ICE operation at the time of their arrest.
"They insinuated that they could help me out," Sigüenza wrote on Facebook. "They could offer undocumented family members of mine legal protection if I have any, I don't, or money in exchange for giving them the names of protest organizers or undocumented persons. I was shocked and told them no."
Sigüenza described horrendous conditions within the building he was held in and said that he saw "dozens of brown people being processed in an unheated garage." He said that dozens of buses and vans were being prepped to drive detainees to the airport for deportation.
"The people in the cells were extremely scared," Sigüenza wrote. "We heard people screaming 'let me out,' crying, wailing, and terrified screams. There were cells with as many as 8 people."
"I have no way of knowing how long they have been there, if they were allowed any contact with the outside world, or if they were being brought food or water."
Minneapolis residents describe shocking treatment by ICE
Sigüenza's account comes less than a week after mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in broad daylight by a masked ICE officer in Minneapolis.
Since Good's killing, which the Trump administration has justified with baseless claims that she was a "domestic terrorist," multiple people have been shot by ICE, including a Venezuelan man who was shot in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Patty O'Keefe, the 36-year-old friend of Sigüenza who was arrested alongside him on Sunday, described her horrendous treatment at the hands of ICE.
"On Sunday, January 11th, my good friend Brandon Gonzales was violently arrested and detained by ICE," said O'Keefe in a statement shared by WCPT 820 radio station.
"During that encounter, we had an ICE agent spray pepper spray into our windshield vent," she explained. "They then broke our windows, dragged us out of our vehicles, handcuffed us, and put us in separate cars."
"I was taunted, mocked, I was called ugly; there was a picture taken of me," O'Keefe said of the ICE agents' behavior during her journey to the detention center.
"Also, on that same ride, one of the agents said that 'you guys have got to stop obstructing us. That's why that lesbian b***h is dead,' speaking about Renee Good," O'Keefe said.
Cover photo: AFP/Octavio Jones