ICE officers reportedly offered money to US citizens to rat out migrants and protest leaders

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have reportedly asked US citizens to rat out migrants and protest leaders in exchange for cash rewards.

Brandon Sigüenza, a 32-year-old American citizen, was detained by ICE alongside his friend Patty O'Keefe on Sunday during a violent arrest that saw officers smash their car windows and use pepper spray.

After being taken to jail, Sigüenza claimed that Homeland Security Investigations agents offered to pay him and protect members of his family in exchange for information on undocumented migrants and protest organizers.

Both Sigüenza and O'Keefe were engaged in the peaceful and legal observation of an ongoing ICE operation at the time of their arrest.

"They insinuated that they could help me out," Sigüenza wrote on Facebook. "They could offer undocumented family members of mine legal protection if I have any, I don't, or money in exchange for giving them the names of protest organizers or undocumented persons. I was shocked and told them no."

Sigüenza described horrendous conditions within the building he was held in and said that he saw "dozens of brown people being processed in an unheated garage." He said that dozens of buses and vans were being prepped to drive detainees to the airport for deportation.

"The people in the cells were extremely scared," Sigüenza wrote. "We heard people screaming 'let me out,' crying, wailing, and terrified screams. There were cells with as many as 8 people."

"I have no way of knowing how long they have been there, if they were allowed any contact with the outside world, or if they were being brought food or water."