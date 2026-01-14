Trump's border tsar fails to explain why ICE victim is a "terrorist" in trainwreck interview

Washington DC - In a trainwreck interview, White House Border Tsar Tom Homan failed to explain why President Donald Trump 's administration is insisting on calling Renee Nicole Good a "domestic terrorist."

During an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press program on Sunday, Homan told host Kristen Welker that Good's actions "certainly could fall within" the definition of domestic terrorism but failed to explain why.

His comments come less than a week after the 37-year-old mother and US citizen was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross during an immigration raid in Minneapolis.

High-ranking members of the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, have repeatedly claimed that the shooting was in self-defense – despite footage showing that Good's vehicle posed no threat to the officers involved.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem doubled down on the accusation that Good, who was shot in the head as she attempted to drive away from multiple masked ICE agents, was a "domestic terrorist."

"It's a case-by-case basis, but if you look up the definition of terrorism, is there violence?" Homan waffled when asked about the domestic terrorist label.

"Is there a threat of violence based on an ideology that wants to change the way the government does what we do?" he asked, before turning to the dictionary to make his case. "Look up the definition of terrorism."

Homan doubled down on his defense of Ross, insinuating that Good's killing was okay because she "impeded" a law enforcement officer.

"What she did was a crime – it's illegal to interfere and impede ICE law enforcement officers," he told Welker.