Trump's FBI defends decision not to investigate ICE agent who killed Renee Good
Washington DC - Sources in the FBI revealed that President Donald Trump's administration stood in the way of a civil rights investigation into Renee Nicole Good's killing.
Three people close to the investigation told the Washington Post, under the condition of anonymity, that the initial review was conducted by an unknown FBI agent and triggered an investigation.
This was because the agent reportedly found sufficient evidence to warrant a probe into ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fired the fatal shots, on civil rights grounds.
A separate CNN report cited two sources that concurred that while an investigation was opened into Ross, intervention by the Trump administration saw the FBI shift to investigating whether Good was at fault.
Under previous administrations, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division would typically have launched an investigation by default. This failure triggered multiple officials to resign last week.
Trump's FBI has repeatedly denied that any such switch occurred and has consistently blamed Good for her own death, despite a plethora of evidence suggesting she posed no threat to Ross.
FBI claims Renee Good killing does not warrant civil rights investigation
"The FBI still continues to pursue evidence in this case with our federal partners, investigating the shooting incident as well as the ongoing violent criminal actors and their funding sources," the FBI said in a statement denying the Washington Post story.
"The facts are the initiator, and the facts do not support a civil rights investigation."
During an interview on Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made more excuses for the Trump administration, arguing that it was not "appropriate" to investigate Good's shooting.
"We don't just go out and investigate every time an officer is forced to defend himself against somebody or putting his life in danger," Blanche said.
Cover photo: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images