Trump's FBI defends decision not to investigate ICE agent who killed Renee Good

Washington DC - Sources in the FBI revealed that President Donald Trump's administration stood in the way of a civil rights investigation into Renee Nicole Good's killing.

The Trump administration reportedly blocked a civil rights investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good. © AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images

Three people close to the investigation told the Washington Post, under the condition of anonymity, that the initial review was conducted by an unknown FBI agent and triggered an investigation.

This was because the agent reportedly found sufficient evidence to warrant a probe into ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fired the fatal shots, on civil rights grounds.

A separate CNN report cited two sources that concurred that while an investigation was opened into Ross, intervention by the Trump administration saw the FBI shift to investigating whether Good was at fault.

Under previous administrations, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division would typically have launched an investigation by default. This failure triggered multiple officials to resign last week.

Trump's FBI has repeatedly denied that any such switch occurred and has consistently blamed Good for her own death, despite a plethora of evidence suggesting she posed no threat to Ross.