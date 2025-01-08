Blinken launches genocide accusation against Sudanese paramilitary group

Washington DC - The US State Department claimed on Tuesday that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had "committed genocide" in the country's brutal civil war and imposed sanctions on the paramilitary group's leader.

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have committed genocide during the course of the country's brutal civil war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed. © REUTERS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the determination was based on information about the RSF's "systematic" murder of men and boys and the targeted rape of women and girls from certain ethnic groups.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible," Blinken said, announcing sanctions against RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, for his "role in systematic atrocities committed against the Sudanese people."

Daglo had been designated "for his involvement in gross violations of human rights in Darfur, namely the mass rape of civilians by RSF soldiers under his control," and he and his family members are now ineligible for entry to the US, he said.

The Treasury Department unveiled its own sanctions against Daglo on Tuesday, accusing the RSF of engaging in "a brutal armed conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces for control of Sudan."