Amnesty International makes genocide call in Israel's assault on Gaza: "Wake-up call"

The Hague, Netherlands - Amnesty International on Thursday accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the war last year, saying a new report was a "wake-up call" for the international community.

The London-based rights organization said its findings were based on "dehumanizing and genocidal statements by the Israeli government and military officials," satellite images documenting devastation, fieldwork, and ground reports from Gazans.

"Month after month, Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said in a statement.

"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now," she added.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack inside southern Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a deadly Israeli military offensive as Israeli officials vowed to crush the militants.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Israel has military objectives. But the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent," Callamard told AFP at a press conference in The Hague.

The 300-page report points to incidents where there "was no Hamas presence or any other military objectives".

It cites 15 air strikes in Gaza between October 7, 2023, and April 20, which killed 334 civilians, including 141 children, for which the group found "no evidence that any of these strikes were directed at a military objective".