UN committee makes genocide call in harrowing report on Israel's destruction of Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - Israel 's war on Gaza is consistent with the characteristics of genocide, a special UN committee said Thursday, accusing the country of "using starvation as a method of war."

The UN Special Committee pointed to "mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians," in a fresh report covering the period from the Hamas-led October 7 attack in Israel last year through to July.

"Through its siege over Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, alongside targeted attacks and killing of civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice and resolutions of the Security Council, Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation, and serious injury," it said in a statement.

Israel's warfare practices in Gaza "are consistent with the characteristics of genocide," said the committee, which has for decades been investigating Israeli practices affecting rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel, it charged, was "using starvation as a method of war and inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian population."

A UN-backed assessment last week also warned that famine was imminent in northern Gaza.

Thursday's report documented how Israel's extensive bombing campaign in Gaza had decimated essential services and unleashed an environmental catastrophe with lasting health impacts.

By February this year, Israeli forces had used more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives across the Gaza Strip, "equivalent to two nuclear bombs," the report pointed out.

"By destroying vital water, sanitation and food systems, and contaminating the environment, Israel has created a lethal mix of crises that will inflict severe harm on generations to come," the committee said.