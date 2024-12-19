Human Rights Watch adds to genocide accusations against Israel with harrowing Gaza report

New York, New York - Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of committing acts of genocide in Gaza by damaging water infrastructure and cutting off supplies to civilians, calling on the international community to impose targeted sanctions.

Israel is committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a harrowing new Human Rights Watch report said. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

In a new report, which focused specifically on water, the New York-based rights group detailed what it said were deliberate efforts by Israeli authorities "of a systematic nature" to deprive Gazans of water, which had "likely caused thousands of deaths... and will likely continue to cause deaths".

"Since October 2023, Israeli authorities have deliberately obstructed Palestinians' access to the adequate amount of water required for survival in the Gaza Strip," the report said.

The HRW report detailed what the group said was the intentional damaging of water and sanitation infrastructure, including solar panels powering treatment plants, a reservoir and a spare parts warehouse, as well as the blocking of fuel for generators.

Israel also cut electricity supplies, attacked repair workers and blocked the importation of repair materials, it said.

The report concluded that in doing so, "Israeli authorities intentionally inflicted on the Palestinian population in Gaza 'conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction, in whole or in part.'"

This, it said, amounted to the war crime of "extermination" and to "acts of genocide."