Major central bank chiefs voice "full solidarity" with Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve

Washington DC - The heads of major central banks have thrown their support behind the US Federal Reserve and its chair Jerome Powell, saying in a joint statement Tuesday that it was "critical to preserve" their independence.

US Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington DC on December 10, 2025. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

US prosecutors have issued subpoenas against Powell threatening a criminal indictment, an unprecedented move widely seen as an escalation of President Donald Trump's campaign against the central bank.

The inquiry prompted a rare public rebuke by Powell on Sunday, who vowed to continue setting monetary policy "without political fear or favor."

"We stand in full solidarity with the Federal Reserve System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell," said the statement signed by chiefs of the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and others.

"The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve," it added.

"Chair Powell has served with integrity, focused on his mandate and an unwavering commitment to the public interest."

The statement was also signed by the central bank chiefs of Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland, as well as the chair of the Bank for International Settlements.